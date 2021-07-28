Meta Price Tops $2.75 (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00749709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

