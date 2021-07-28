Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up to $67.21

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.21, but opened at $69.62. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of $586.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

