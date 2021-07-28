Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up to $67.21

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.21, but opened at $69.62. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
The company has a market cap of $586.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71.
In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.