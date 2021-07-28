Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.6% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $27.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,807.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,638. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,110.30 and a 1 year high of $1,841.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,484.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

