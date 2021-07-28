Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 2.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

PINS stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,702. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,249.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,450 shares of company stock valued at $71,796,767. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

