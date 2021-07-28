MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period.

MCR remained flat at $$8.52 on Wednesday. 147,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,819. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

