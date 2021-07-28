MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY21 guidance at $2.05 to $2.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $76.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

