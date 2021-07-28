MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGTI remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,317,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002,684. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

