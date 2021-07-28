Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,523,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,749,000 after buying an additional 738,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

