Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

