Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,841,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580,112 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,621,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.