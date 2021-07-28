Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,028 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.66.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

