Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

