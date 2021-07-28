Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $345.00 at Griffin Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by analysts at Griffin Securities from $290.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Griffin Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

