Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $349.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $333.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.17.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

