Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $325.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $291.78 and last traded at $284.77, with a volume of 371753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.54.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.92.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,149 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $272,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,418 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 75.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 93,189 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

