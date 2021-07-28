MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 874,686 shares.The stock last traded at $635.00 and had previously closed at $539.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $555.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $611,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

