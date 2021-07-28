MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 874,686 shares.The stock last traded at $635.00 and had previously closed at $539.71.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $555.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $611,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
