Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $98.32 and last traded at $98.32, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.75.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

