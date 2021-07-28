Mike Balfour Purchases 10,000 Shares of Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) insider Mike Balfour purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

LON:SBSI opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

