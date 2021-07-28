Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 67.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Magnite stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.