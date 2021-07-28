Millennium Management LLC Has $15.46 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,391 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $60,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

