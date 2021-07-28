Millennium Management LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 464,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 156.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73,052 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 19.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 40.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in SEI Investments by 29.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $505,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.