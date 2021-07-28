Millennium Management LLC Purchases 27,334 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of WD-40 worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.50.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

