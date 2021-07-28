MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 8%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 12,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 687,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.