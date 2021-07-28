Mirrored Tesla 24 Hour Volume Hits $148,089.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $25.11 million and $148,089.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for $659.40 or 0.01654066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 38,076 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

