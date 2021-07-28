MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MJNE stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MJ has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42.
About MJ
Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.