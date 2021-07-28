MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MJNE stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MJ has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

