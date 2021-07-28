ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report $468.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.40 million and the lowest is $457.78 million. ModivCare reported sales of $282.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.99. 54,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.59. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $93,957,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

