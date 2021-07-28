Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 318.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

