Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Mondi stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 2,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

