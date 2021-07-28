Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00570930 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

