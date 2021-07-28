MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0780 on Top Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $1.01 million and $3,436.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MONK has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002124 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007862 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001293 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,926,395 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.