Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MNKS opened at GBX 1,384 ($18.08) on Wednesday. Monks Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,072.59 ($14.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,361.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 22.25.

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, for a total transaction of £13,170 ($17,206.69).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

