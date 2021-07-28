Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $420.88 and last traded at $419.15, with a volume of 6870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $407.26.

The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.