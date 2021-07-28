Morgan Stanley Acquires 608 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $98,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $415.77 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $286.76 and a 52-week high of $421.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.88.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.