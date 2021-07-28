Morgan Stanley Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $82.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.
BYD stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.
In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
