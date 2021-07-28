Morgan Stanley Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $82.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.