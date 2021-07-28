Morgan Stanley Buys 133,462 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Yandex were worth $109,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 131.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

