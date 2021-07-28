Morgan Stanley Has $104.74 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $104,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 175,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,527,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,925,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.92 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.67. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

