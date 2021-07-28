Morgan Stanley Has $113.22 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $113,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

