Morgan Stanley Has $115.59 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,860 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $115,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

