Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIF opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

