Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $97.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

MS opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.80. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,688,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,330,000 after buying an additional 2,203,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

