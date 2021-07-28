Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Reduced by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.14. 476,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,822,937. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

