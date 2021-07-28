Morgan Stanley Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $50.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FWONK. Barclays increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

FWONK opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56. Formula One Group has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

