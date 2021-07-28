Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHPPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $26.00 on Monday. Signify has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.