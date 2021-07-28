Morgan Stanley Sells 39,630 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,630 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $100,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,085,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,484,000 after purchasing an additional 81,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 200,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2,287.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 122,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.81.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.