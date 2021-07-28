Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239,192 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 102,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 29.58% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $106,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

