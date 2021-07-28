Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS MCBI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.56. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

