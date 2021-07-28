MovieBloc Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.43 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $42.10 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,266,505,224 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

