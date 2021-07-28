MRC Global (MRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRC stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

