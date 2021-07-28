MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.56. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,086 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

