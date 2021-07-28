MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $584.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.55. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $596.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

